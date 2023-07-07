ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested 26-year-old Dylan Wolfe for a 2021 murder. Wolfe is accused of shooting and killing Edward Purviss III in a motel room in northeast Albuquerque on April 9, 2021. Detectives said that Wolfe owed Purviss money for drugs and set up another purchase to murder Purviss.

Investigators said between cell phone data and interviews with associates, Wolfe was at the hotel at the time of the shooting and planned it thinking he wouldn’t get caught. He was charged with murder, robbery, and tampering with evidence.