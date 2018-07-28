Albuquerque Police arrest armed man following violent domestic dispute

Police arrested an armed man Saturday after an extended pursuit through a southeast Albuquerque neighborhood.

Police say the armed man is 20-year-old DeHaven Caldwell.

Officers were first called to an apartment complex near Valencia and Ross around 9 a.m. Saturday because a man with a gun was knocking on doors.

When they arrived, officers say Caldwell and a woman took off in a silver Audi, and that Caldwell was being violent with that woman as she screamed for help.

Officers did a pit maneuver on the Audi near Kathryn and Georgia, but Caldwell took off running with the gun.

Officers briefly chased him, but backed off and called for backup, securing a perimeter in the area.

“Bad things happened a lot when you have foot pursuits, especially when someone is armed,” explained Officer Tanner Tixier. “If we can slow things down and go in with numbers behind a dog and bean bags and less lethal things, it tends to work out a little bit better.”

Ultimately, a K9 found and bit Caldwell.

He is being treated for the bite injuries and then will be booked into jail.

Police say he is facing multiple felony charges.

A search of New Mexico court records shows Caldwell has a lengthy history for drug crimes, this also is not his first arrest for domestic violence.

Police say the woman who was with him was unharmed.

It is unknown what led up to the incident.