ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say they have arrested 31-year-old Tyler Witt. He is accused of selling fentanyl and meth to people at bus stops along Central.

Police say Witt was identified as a primary drug supplier at these bus stops after he sold drugs to undercover officers. After getting a search warrant on Witt’s home police found a stolen gun, 5,000 fentanyl pills, meth, cocaine and $12,000 in cash.

Witt is charged with three counts of drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Witt was booked into Metropolitan Detention Center and released until trial.