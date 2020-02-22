Albuquerque Police add three new names to Metro 15

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department added three names to its Metro 15 most wanted list.

78-year-old Daniel Benavidez had been added to the list for child rape charges. Meanwhile, 33-year-old Benjamin Pace is facing charges including battery and aggravated assault for allegedly attacking his girlfriend with a knife and threatening to kill her.

KRQE News 13 covered Pace back in 2016 when he attacked his 87-year-old grandfather who wouldn’t give him money.

Police are also looking for 34-year-old Carlos Palma, who is wanted on a probation violation in a kidnapping case. If you know where any of these people are, call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.

