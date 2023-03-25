ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two siblings were arrested Friday night during a SWAT situation in southeast Albuquerque. They were taken into custody for two separate incidents involving parties at their home.

Albuquerque Police Department (APD) detectives arrived at a home on Cardenas Drive Friday night to look for a 12-year-old girl accused of assaulting a 13-year-old girl between the evening of March 11 and the morning of March 12.

According to APD, the 13-year-old victim snuck out of her home to attend a party at the Cardenas address. She was then taken to Jack and Jill Park by the 12-year-old and two other teen girls, who reportedly beat her. The other two teens turned themselves in last week. All three are charged with kidnapping and assault.

While investigating this crime, Corrales police told APD about another case from a party at the same address from the night before.

They were told a different 13-year-old girl had snuck out of her parents’ house to attend the party, and her home was robbed by two boys.

APD said they learned the girl was sexually assaulted by the 15-year-old brother of the 12-year-old who was accused of the assault at the park. He’s charged with criminal sexual penetration.