ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department said one person was shot in the parking lot of Coronado Mall Friday afternoon. The victim was treated on scene and taken to the hospital. Their condition was not released.

Police said they have a suspect detained and there are no outstanding suspects.