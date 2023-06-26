ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque parents who are accused of letting their child overdose on drugs appeared in court on Monday, June 26, to enter their plea. 35-year-old David Olivas pleaded not guilty to two counts of child abuse and possession charges.

On May 28, officers were called to a home on Summer Sage Drive in southwest Albuquerque for reports of an unconscious baby. When first responders arrived, they found that the child was overdosing on an opiate and used Narcan to save it.

Both Olivas and the child’s mother, 30-year-old Chanel Gallegos, admitted to using fentanyl. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in the home, where the baby and an older sibling were staying.

Gallegos pleaded not guilty to her charges last week. She has been charged with three counts of child abuse and two counts of possession.