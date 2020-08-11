Albuquerque officers investigate police shooting south of UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in southeast Albuquerque near the University of New Mexico. It happened just after 1 a.m. near Vassar and Garfield, just off of Girard Boulevard and Coal.

Police say it started as a possible home invasion. When officers got to the scene, the suspect ran. Officers chased him and that’s when they say the man shot at officers who then fired back.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. The neighborhood is blocked off starting at Coal and Columbia as police continue to investigate.