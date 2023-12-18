ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque non-profit organization that helps provide clothes to students was broken into for the second time this year.

Coats and jeans for kids in grades kindergarten through 12 were taken from Locker #505, located at Menaul Boulevard NE. “We’re a little concerned if we’re going to have enough coats for the kids that we see today,” said Kim Kerschen, executive director of Locker #505. “This is kind of frustrating to get broken into because, like I said, it takes away from the kids.”

Kerschen said she was alerted of the break-in around 3 a.m. Monday morning. The thief gained entry into the store by throwing at least two rocks through one of the front windows. “It’s about $1,500 to replace just the window itself,” Kerschen said. A window repair crew was at the store Monday afternoon and said they respond to about five calls for broken windows due to break-ins a day.

Since Locker #505 opened in 2014, it has been broken into seven times, according to Kerschen.

Locker #505 is asking the community to donate to restock the items that were taken. “If you have kids coats laying around that your children have outgrown or you find a great sale somewhere that you can grab us a couple of coats, we would appreciate that, jeans again,” said Kerschen.

Locker #505 also accepts monetary donations that can be used to buy clothing for kids. To learn how to donate, click here.