ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man arrested for a shooting at an Albuquerque nightclub last month will remain locked up until trial. Investigators say on September 1, 29-year-old Oscar Valdez pistol-whipped a man trying to break up a fight at Leo’s Nightclub near 12th and Candelaria.

Three other men disarmed Valdez but he returned from his car with a shotgun, fired it at the nightclub and a nearby taco truck, then took off. Prosecutors filed a motion seeking pretrial detention, saying he has a violent criminal history and has failed to show up for court in his other cases.

“The state is very concerned with the safety of the community with regards to this case,” said prosecuting attorney Jennifyr Vickery. “As I laid out with state exhibit 8, the violence involved in this case and the potential for harm of shooting a firearm in a nightclub is very concerning.”

Judge Britt Baca-Miller granted the state’s motion to keep Valdez in custody.