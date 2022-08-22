NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An Albuquerque murder suspect was involved in a police shooting in Arizona Sunday. Albuquerque homicide detectives identified Kevin McKinney as the suspect accused of killing a man in Albuquerque on Saturday around 4 a.m.

APD says they alerted law enforcement in Arizona that McKinney may be headed to Mesa, Arizona. U.S. Marshals and Arizona Department of Public Safety Officers found McKinney and were preparing to detain him when the shooting happened. McKinney was shot during the incident and taken to an Arizona hospital, his condition is unknown. No officers were injured during the shooting.

McKinney is accused of killing a man near 6250 Indian School Rd. around 4 a.m. Saturday. Police say he was involved in an argument about an attempted gun purchase when he shot the victim. APD says he may have been involved in a crimes across New Mexico, Colorado and Arizona.