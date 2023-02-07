ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A murder suspect a judge let out, has cut off his ankle monitor and is on the run. This is after the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday Joe Anderson should stay behind bars until trial, overturning a district court judge’s decision.

Anderson has an extensive criminal history, including a previous conviction for shooting and killing someone. Last month, the DA argued once again Anderson should be held until trial.

Judge Emeterio Rudolfo denied the request, saying Anderson had behaved for the past four months while he was out and that prosecutors had not made a compelling enough case that he was dangerous. After the Supreme Court ruling, there’s now a warrant for Anderson’s arrest.

But, Tuesday afternoon, the DA said they were alerted Anderson had cut off his ankle monitor, and they don’t know where he is.