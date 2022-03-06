ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Texas police arrested the suspected shooter in an April 2021 Albuquerque murder. Domminick Mullen, 21, was arrested by Seminole, Texas police for his alleged role in the drug-related robbery-turned-murder of Ryan Saavedra Jr. on the west side.

Police say five people were involved in the murder and that Mullen was the one who shot Saavedra. He is charged with murder, an attempt to commit a felony, and conspiracy. Four of the five people police say were involved have been arrested. Police are still looking for the fifth suspect, Ajole Guzman.