ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of a murder at the Four Hills Studios motel in Albuquerque has been arrested in Tempe, Arizona. 22-year-old Tayven Lee White is accused of shooting and killing 40-year-old Charles Carter on May 22.

According to police, White, another man, and Carter, got into an argument about Carter being physically abusive to White’s sister. After Carter refused to leave the apartment, witnesses said White shot Carter multiple times before fleeing the area.

Witnesses say the apartment was known to be a hub for the sale of Fentanyl pills and police say they responded to the apartment about a shooting a week earlier. White was wanted on an open count of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.