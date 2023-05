ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – United States Marshals have arrested a homicide suspect who they said violated her bond conditions. U.S. Marshals said 27-year-old Elena Chavira Ornelas was arrested at a motel on Central Ave. in northeast Albuquerque on Friday around 3 p.m.

U.S. Marshals tracked a stolen vehicle associated with Orenlas to the motel and later identified her. She was found with a loaded 9mm pistol and keys possibly belonging to the stolen vehicle.