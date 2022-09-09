ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a murder suspect is behind bars following a SWAT standoff in northeast Albuquerque. Derrik Bonner, 29, is accused of shooting and killing David Salazar on August 7 at the Copper Ridge Apartment on Tramway.

Witnesses told detectives that Bonner went to the apartment to get back items that belonged to Salazar’s ex-girlfriend. They say Bonner kicked in the door and got into a fight with Salazar and that’s when the shooting happened.

There is no word on where exactly he was arrested Friday. He now faces an open count of murder and aggravated burglary.