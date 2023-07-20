ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of threatening others to help cover up a murder will stay in jail until trial. Jose Martinez is charged with murder and evidence tampering after prosecutors said he shot a man in the chest with a rifle inside an apartment near Second and Candelaria. Prosecutors said it happened because of a fight over air conditioning repairs.

Martinez is also accused of dumping the victim’s body near I-25 and Montgomery before driving off to Las Vegas, New Mexico where New Mexico State Police arrested him last Friday. His defense argued Thursday that the shooting doesn’t appear to be intentional. Judge Lucy Solimon ordered Martinez to stay in jail on a no-bond hold.