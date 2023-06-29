ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Enrique Padilla made his first appearance in court Thursday after the deadly shooting at the Century Rio movie theater on Sunday. The 19-year-old is believed to have shot Michael Tenorio after getting into an argument over seat selections. After fleeing the theater, Padilla masqueraded as a victim to avoid suspicion.

Padilla is charged with murder, tampering with evidence, and shooting at an occupied building. The state has filed for preventative detention, a hearing has not been set.