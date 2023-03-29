ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Samantha Sanchez, an Albuquerque mother who pleaded guilty to three counts of child abuse, received her sentence Wednesday. Sanchez was sentenced to one year behind bars and five years probation.

Sanchez is accused of leaving her young children to fend for themselves, exposing one of them to meth and even shooting one of them in the foot. Court records Samantha Sanchez has had at least six CYFD cases. According to a criminal complaint, in January of last year, Sanchez took her one-year-old to UNM hospital. A doctor told law enforcement the child had symptoms consistent to being exposed to meth. In May, she was arrested for shooting her toddler in the foot. She claimed the incident occurred by accident during a fight with her boyfriend.