ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monique Romero pled guilty to child abandonment resulting in death in the 2018 death of her one-year-old daughter Anastazia. Police say Romero and David Zuber confessed that they had left Anastazia and her two-year-old sister in the bathtub. When they returned, the girl was face down and had turned blue.

They claimed they couldn’t find their cell phone to call 911 so Zuber buried her in the backyard. Romero was charged with child abuse resulting in death but the plea deal lessened the charge. Under the agreement, the judge has a wide discretion to sentence Romero anywhere from probation to 15 years in prison. She’s expected to be sentenced in 90 days.