ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The mother arrested for the death of her own child has been formally charged by a grand jury. Victoria Perla Romero is facing multiple child abuse charges a year after her child died. The 39-year-old was arrested earlier this month for the death of her child. A pretrial detention was filed on behalf of the state.

Documents stated that Romero’s past criminal history with drugs and fraud were reasons to keep her in custody. This Friday, Romero was indicted by a jury for charges including, child abuse resulting in death. Court documents state that Romero’s case began after her almost two-year-old grandson showed up to daycare smelling like weed. Daycare workers called the police prompting an investigation.

According to the criminal complaint, the toddler received a drug test and tested positive for meth and THC. Romero had two other children living with her at the time. Documents state that Romero might have purposely shaved their hair during the investigation to prevent officials from doing a drug test. It says the timing of their haircuts was quote “odd and may be with the intention to prevent hair testing.”

It caused a drug test to be postponed for two weeks. CYFD then got involved and the toddler along with three other kids living with Romero were placed with a family but later returned.

During this investigation, an APD investigator learned about the death of Romero’s seven-month-old last year. Court documents stated that in June 2022, Romero was sleeping in her apartment, when her seven-month-old fell between a bed and windowsill and died. The death was ruled accidental, but the medical examiner noted the infant tested positive for meth. All three kids were placed in CYFD’s custody for two days but were once again returned.

APD issued an arrest warrant and charged Romero with multiple charges including child abuse resulting in death. Romero is facing more than 20 years of imprisonment with more than $15,000 in fines.