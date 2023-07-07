ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge showed no mercy for the Albuquerque mom who recorded herself smothering her infant with a pillow last May. Jaitlyn Johnson’s defense tried to convince the judge Friday that she’s a candidate for intervention instead of jail but Judge Cindy Leos sided with prosecutors who asked for a maximum penalty on a child abuse charge. Johnson pled no contest to the charge.

“I’m going to sentence her to the maximum I can under the plea, which is three years in the Department of Corrections. And I agree, not every case is an incarceration case, but Ms. Johnson’s is,” said Judge Leos.

Johnson was arrested last year after investigators said she sent a video to an ex-boyfriend, showing her using a pillow in an attempt to suffocate her son. The boy is ok and now in another family member’s care. Additional video evidence of Johnson showing abusive behavior towards her ex-boyfriend’s child as well as her own mother.

Defense attorneys revealed today that Johnson is pregnant which is part of the reason why her attorneys wanted her to stay out of prison. “It’s frankly… Alarming to hear that she’s pregnant again because it was my hope that with a lengthy incarceration, as least as much time as I can give her, under the plea that she would be unable to, during that time of incarceration, get pregnant and do more harm to more children but it doesn’t look like that is a possibility,” said Judge Leos.

The judge noted that Johnson was originally placed in “mental health court” but didn’t show up for hearings. Which led to her being arrested last month in Colorado. Johnson didn’t speak in court. “The more time we can have Mrs. Johnson in custody the better off the young people will be,” said Judge Cindy Leos.