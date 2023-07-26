ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has charged 31-year-old Christina Bennett for the death of her four-month-old daughter. Although the autopsy of the child did not determine the cause of her death, methamphetamine was detected in the baby’s system.

In April, officers responded to reports of an unresponsive child in northeast Albuquerque; they arrested Bennett at that time for an outstanding felony warrant. According to police, Bennett refused to hand over the child and kicked an officer during the arrest.

Just days before the death of the child, Bennett was caught shoplifting while holding her naked baby. Police say Bennett led them on a chase, which was quickly called off for fear of the child’s safety.

On the day of the arrest, Bennett went to her parent’s house, carrying the already-dead infant. At that time, Bennett was charged with child abuse resulting in death, running from police, and battery on a peace officer. Detectives say Bennett was operating a car under the influence, had put a syringe in her arm, and was known to breastfeed the baby, which may have put the methamphetamine into its system.

Later in April, a judge ruled for Bennett to be kept behind bars until her trial. This month, the case stalled while the competency of Bennett was evaluated. On July 26, 2023, the charges against Bennett were refiled.