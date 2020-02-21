Albuquerque mother arrested for allegedly abusing her 3-month-old

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mother has been arrested for allegedly abusing her 3-month-old so badly that she’s now blind. Police say Chastity Carson told them the child fell off the couch back in December and two days later started behaving differently.

Doctors say the damage to the child’s brain was far too severe for a fall as described. They say it instead shows she was violently shaken. Doctors say the child will also need a feeding tube for the rest of her life.

Carson has been arrested for child abuse resulting in great bodily harm. KRQE News 13 reached out to CYFD to see if they had any prior dealings with this mother or child.

A spokesperson cited the New Mexico Children’s Code saying, “We are not allowed to release info on anything, even if it’s been reported by another agency.”