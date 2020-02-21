Live Now
Kobe & Gianna Bryant memorial at Staples Center

Albuquerque mother arrested for allegedly abusing her 3-month-old

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mother has been arrested for allegedly abusing her 3-month-old so badly that she’s now blind. Police say Chastity Carson told them the child fell off the couch back in December and two days later started behaving differently.

Doctors say the damage to the child’s brain was far too severe for a fall as described. They say it instead shows she was violently shaken. Doctors say the child will also need a feeding tube for the rest of her life.

Carson has been arrested for child abuse resulting in great bodily harm. KRQE News 13 reached out to CYFD to see if they had any prior dealings with this mother or child.

A spokesperson cited the New Mexico Children’s Code saying, “We are not allowed to release info on anything, even if it’s been reported by another agency.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞