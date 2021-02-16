New Mexico mother admits to having a child blow into ignition interlock

Correction issued below:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico mother with three kids in her car was arrested for driving drunk. Albuquerque Police say she used one of the children to blow into her ignition interlock.

Police say 25-year-old Dailene Lujan, who is from the Isleta Pueblo, drove drunk with her younger sister, toddler, and an infant in the car. It all started when someone called in a drunk driver parked at a gas station off San Mateo and Indian School. Lapel video from January 2021 shows Lujan painting herself as the victim of domestic violence. She claims her infant son’s father showed up out of nowhere, got mad, took their son out of her car, and dragged Lujan along as he drove away in his car.

However, surveillance video told a different story and so did the baby boy’s grandmother who spoke to the baby’s father. Then, Lujan tried telling officers she never drove and didn’t drink alcohol until she bought some from the store nearby but that story quickly fell apart too. Lujan was also forced to admit to drinking before she ever showed up at the gas station. In February 2019, Lujan was arrested for driving drunk after a New Mexico State Police officer saw her flying down I-25 going 117 mph. After that, she was required to put an interlock in her car, an interlock that she made her 11-year-old sister blow into so she could drive.

Lujan performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was then arrested for her third DWI. Lujan pleaded guilty to her first DWI charge in 2016. She’s now awaiting trial on her past two DWI cases. KRQE News 13 reached out to CYFD to see if they are investigating but they said they could not comment because of privacy issues.

Correction: In a previous version of this story, KRQE reported that Dailene Lujan is from Albuquerque. That is incorrect, she is from Isleta Pueblo.