ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mother accused of leaving her young children to fend for themselves, exposing one of them to meth and even shooting one of them in the foot, went before a judge to plead guilty to some of those crimes.

Court records show 29-year-old Samantha Sanchez has had at least six CYFD cases. On Tuesday, she pleaded guilty to three counts of child abuse. In court, Judge Bruce Fox asked Sanchez, “Do you understand if running these three counts consecutively, that would give you exposure of nine years and could sentence you to the department of corrections from the six of those years, do you understand that?”

According to another criminal complaint in January, the Albuquerque mom took her one-year-old child to UNMH and a doctor told law enforcement the child’s symptoms were consistent with being exposed to meth.

Then in May, Sanchez was arrested for shooting her toddler in the foot. She claims she accidentally shot the toes off her son while she was fighting with her boyfriend.

Sanchez is not in custody, she was released under strict conditions including no unsupervised contact with her kids. “I don’t think we should have a problem. You’ve been doing fine the last six or eight months under the conditions of release,” said Judge Fox.

Sanchez pled guilty on Tuesday to the child abuse charges related to the shooting and meth exposure cases. Sanchez should be sentenced within the next couple of months.

Each of those three counts carries up to three years. A judge will also decide if those sentences will run back to back, or at the same time.