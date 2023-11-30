ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vanessa Atwood, accused of abusing her three children including her two youngest testing positive for multiple narcotics, will remain behind bars. Atwood is facing three counts of child abuse after her three kids went missing last year.

They were found in a northeast Albuquerque apartment in July along with drug paraphernalia and a loaded gun. The state filed for pretrial detention saying Atwood is a danger to her children. Ultimately, Judge Jennifer Wernersbach agreed ruling Atwood will stay behind bars.