ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman accused in a brutal child abuse case will remain in custody through her trial. Natalie Saiz is currently facing an open count of child abuse after police said they found her child with severe bruising on most of his body.

According to the criminal complaint, Saiz told police her child had fallen off the bed but police immediately took the boy from the home after finding his eyes swollen shut among other injuries. The state used police body camera footage as well as photos of the boy’s injuries saying Saiz should remain in custody.

Judge Bruce Fox agreed to hold Saiz. Saiz’s boyfriend, Felipe Valencia, is also accused in the case.