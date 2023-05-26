An Albuquerque charged in connection to her son’s death was arrested after failing to appear in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lakeisha Alexander, charged with deadly child abuse, is back behind bars after she was a no-show in court. Alexander’s 7-year-old son died in November 2021 when investigators said she left the boy home alone and he wandered out of their apartment and was run over by a car. He died three days later.

Agents with the District Attorney’s office and United States Marshals took her into custody Friday at a southeast Albuquerque apartment after she missed a hearing on Tuesday. The DA’s office said it is too early to say whether they will push to keep her in jail until trial.