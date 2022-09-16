ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Samantha Sanchez, a mother accused of putting her children in dangerous situations on several occasions will be released from jail until trial. One of those incidents includes shooting one of them in the foot.

In a police body camera video from October of last year, you hear a 7-year-old girl tell an APD officer that she gets left home alone often to watch her 9-month-old brother while her mom leaves for 20 to 30 minutes at a time. The mother of the children, Sanchez, arrives and after several conversations, things escalate. Sanchez is seen in the video fighting with officers for several minutes, even kicking them. She pleaded guilty in that case.

In May she was arrested again for shooting her toddler in the foot during an argument with her boyfriend. According to court documents, Sanchez got into a fight with her boyfriend who she says wouldn’t get out of her house. She told police during a struggle, her gun went off and her son started to cry. Police say the young boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Friday, prosecutors argued she should be held behind bars until trial; saying there are no conditions of release that would keep her children safe. While a judge agreed she was a danger to her children, he ruled she would be released under strict conditions; including no unsupervised contact with her kids.