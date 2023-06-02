ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Christopher Romero made his first appearance in court Friday after being charged with aggravated battery. According to a criminal complaint, around 9 p.m. on April 1, Albuquerque Metro Security officers Romero and Austin Mans responded to an erratic person call at the Alvarado Transit Center.

When they arrived, they found Margo Deliah lying on the concrete. Romero told her to leave and she started to walk away. That’s when Romero pulled out his baton and struck her three times. Once on the back and shoulder, another on her abdomen, and on her right arm.

Mans immediately called the Albuquerque Police Department to investigate the use of force. Romero made his first appearance in court Friday afternoon. He’s facing aggravated battery charges. The judge released him until his next hearing scheduled for July 5.