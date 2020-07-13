News Alert
Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers searches for information in hit-and-run

Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers reports this utility truck was involved in a hit and run incident on July 7, 2020. (courtesy Crime Stoppers)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metropolitan Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying a truck driver involved in a hit-and-run crash last week. Crime Stoppers reports that on July 7, 2020, a female was walking southbound along the southbound sidewalk of Coors Blvd. toward Central Ave.

A large white utility truck was also traveling south on Coors and had a side-opening tailgate unsecured. Crime Stoppers says the tailgate struck the female in the head as she was walking on the sidewalk and she is currently in critical condition.

If you know who the driver of the truck was at the time of the incident or have information in this incident you are asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 505-843-STOP or online at P3tips.com.

