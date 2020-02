ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque suspect who’s a part of the Metro 15 is behind bars. Gerald Marquez, 33, was one of the original suspects placed on the Metro 15 list back in November.

He had been wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The Albuquerque Police Department says Marquez was arrested on Sunday by the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office from a Crime Stoppers tip.

Police say he’ll face additional charges from his recent arrest.