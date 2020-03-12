Albuquerque Metro 15 suspect arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another one of Albuquerque’s most violent offenders is behind bars. Zuni Tribal Police arrested 36-year-old Sheldon Halusewa on Wednesday on the Zuni Pueblo.

He was wanted for armed robbery, drug possession, and resisting an officer. Halusewa was booked into the Zuni Department of Corrections.

He was part of the Metro 15 initiative that’s lead to the arrest of 30 offenders so far.

