Albuquerque Metro 15 suspect arrested

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another one of Albuquerque’s most violent offenders is behind bars. Zuni Tribal Police arrested 36-year-old Sheldon Halusewa on Wednesday on the Zuni Pueblo.

He was wanted for armed robbery, drug possession, and resisting an officer. Halusewa was booked into the Zuni Department of Corrections.

He was part of the Metro 15 initiative that’s lead to the arrest of 30 offenders so far.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞