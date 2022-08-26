ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Matthew Jaramillo, who was been in trouble with the law since 14-years-old, will spend the next year and a half behind bars. Friday, Jaramillo pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle.

Jaramillo was arrested in a stolen car in August 2021 and just a month later, he was arrested again in another stolen vehicle. Drugs and a gun were found in that vehicle. In 2016, when he was just 14-years-old, Jaramillo was arrested after stealing a car, picking up a prostitute and running over and killing a 46-year old man. Two years after that arrest, a judge dismissed those charges after ruling he was not mentally competent to stand trial.

Under Friday’s plea agreement, Jaramillo was sentenced to 18 months in MDC. That will be followed by 18 months of supervised probation.