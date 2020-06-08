Live Now
Albuquerque man with long criminal history arrested again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man with a long criminal history finds himself in trouble yet again. On Thursday, the Albuquerque Police Department arrested 51-year-old Steven Leewright.

He’s accused of taking a woman’s battery charger at a Walgreen’s on Central and then threatening her with a knife. Leewright pleaded guilty to harassing and attacking a teen Taco Bell employee last year. He’s also been in trouble for swinging a machete outside a Smith’s.

