ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Arnold Jones, a man with a history of DWI who led police on a chase in Albuquerque pleaded guilty Tuesday. Jones is accused of running through four red lights during the chase last November.
When officers eventually stopped Jones, dash camera video shows him lunge out of his truck at an officer. Another officer tased jones before taking him into custody. Jones pleaded guilty to aggravated fleeing and DWI. Jones was sentenced to three years. With the plea deal charges of battery on a peace officer and criminal damage to property were dropped.