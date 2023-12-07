ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Superman Amir is well known to Albuquerque Police. He has more than two decades of arrests for crimes like armed robbery and trying to set fire to a building. Amir keeps getting released and then arrested again.

On Wednesday, APD said Amir tried to kick in the door at his ex-girlfriend’s parent’s house. Four officers approached him and Amir picked up two large rocks. Officers used a non-lethal round to take Amir into custody.

In September of 2016, police say Amir shut down I-40 by running in and out of traffic. One month after that arrest, he was picked up again and accused of causing a ruckus inside a church. Both cases led to a no-contest plea on a disorderly conduct charge. He was sentenced to time served.

In October 2016, Amir forced police to close down Central after he climbed onto the roof of a non-profit and started tearing apart the heating unit. That led to a 12-hour standoff. Charges in that case were dismissed.

The next big arrest was in 2017 for climbing up on top of a business at Louisiana and Cochiti. There he was accused of tearing apart the roof.

The following month he jumped on the roof of the Cesar Chavez Community Center and tried to set it on fire. He pled guilty to criminal damage in both cases and was sentenced to 15 months.

By 2020, Amir was back on the streets. He was arrested numerous times in the last three years and kept getting released. For his latest arrest, Amir is facing charges of criminal damage and four counts of assault on an officer.

Police have repeatedly said over the years that Superman Amir has mental health problems leading to numerous issues keeping him locked up. The state has filed for pretrial detention. A hearing date has not been set.