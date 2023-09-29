ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man who threatened to shoot up his former high school will spend two and a half years in prison. According to court documents, a security guard and the principal at Rio Grande High School found Frankie Esquibel in April 2022 when searching for students who may have been skipping class. Esquibel, who was 20 at the time, was described as a former student with disciplinary problems.

He is currently awaiting trial for a second firearm incident where he was arrested awaiting sentencing in this case. He is accused of pointing a gun at a family in a road rage incident three months ago. That trial will take place early next year.