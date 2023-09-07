ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who admitted to stealing a police bait car and shooting at officers will spend the next 10 years behind bars. Christian Wood was in front of Judge Angela Jewell for a sentencing hearing Thursday.

Back in January, he stole a bait car near Gibson and Yale and when police tracked him down, he opened fire. No one was hurt. Wood pled guilty to the charges in March. Wood took a plea deal for violating his probation on other cases going back to 2015. He was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for all of his charges.