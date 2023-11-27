ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Christopher Gutierrez will spend up to four years in prison for shooting at two grocery store employees. Earlier this year, prosecutors said that Gutierrez was vandalizing the Smith’s on Tramway near I-40 when he was approached by two employees. Police say he fired two shots.

In September, Gutierrez took a plea agreement in which he faced up to four years for aggravated assault. Judge Brett Loveless imposed the maximum sentence citing his past run-ins with law enforcement. “What’s remarkable is the defendant’s criminal history, and his abysmal performance on probation. And it’s not simply property crimes or drug crimes. There’s a number of violent crimes that are alleged to have committed throughout his history which goes back I think I counted 20 years. At least 15,” said Judge Loveless.