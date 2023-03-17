ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of running over and killing his girlfriend in 2020 has taken a plea deal. Robert Mentz pleaded guilty to multiple charges and will now face less time in prison.

In September 2020, then-29-year-old Robert Mentz allegedly got into a fight with his girlfriend, Brandi Garcia, and grabbed her by the hair. Police say Garcia’s father was nearby and tried to intervene. Mentz reportedly told police he drove away with Garcia’s father on top of the car. Mentz then hit the brakes and Brandi wasn’t in the car anymore, but he kept driving to get her father off. Brandi Garcia later died as a result of the incident.

In August 2021, Mentz was charged with trying to bribe a witness in the case while behind bars. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says Robert Mentz tried to keep the victim’s dad from showing up to court. Mentz was charged with criminal solicitation to commit bribery of a witness and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Friday, Mar. 17, 2023, Mentz pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, and two counts of child abuse. These charges carry a maximum of 12 years in prison, but as part of the plea deal, Mentz only faces up to six years.