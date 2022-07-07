ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who murdered a teenager apologized in court on Wednesday. In 2019, then-17-year-old Russell Spencer, his brother Scott Spencer, and two others lured 15-year-old Evyn Scott into a car. They then drove to the east mountains, where Spencer shot and killed Evyn.

Spencer previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. At Thursday’s sentencing, the court heard statements from people who knew the victim.

Spencer also addressed the court, apologizing to Evyn’s family and taking responsibility for his actions. “Nothing that I can say here today can repair the pain that I’ve caused. Nothing can bring back the life that I took.”

Judge Courtney Weaks sentenced him to 12 years behind bars. Under a plea deal, Spencer could have faced up to 16 years in prison.