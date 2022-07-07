ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who murdered a teenager apologized in court on Wednesday. In 2019, then-17-year-old Russell Spencer, his brother Scott Spencer, and two others lured 15-year-old Evyn Scott into a car. They then drove to the east mountains, where Spencer shot and killed Evyn.
Spencer previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. At Thursday’s sentencing, the court heard statements from people who knew the victim.
Story continues below
- Top Story: New Mexico State Fair announces concert lineup
- New Mexico: Famous New Mexico chile could cost more than usual this year
- Crime: Mother charged after 2-year-old overdoses on THC gummies
- Albuquerque: Marijuana plant found growing at Tingley Beach
Spencer also addressed the court, apologizing to Evyn’s family and taking responsibility for his actions. “Nothing that I can say here today can repair the pain that I’ve caused. Nothing can bring back the life that I took.”
Judge Courtney Weaks sentenced him to 12 years behind bars. Under a plea deal, Spencer could have faced up to 16 years in prison.