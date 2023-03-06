ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Craig Smith, the man charged in the murder his elderly aunt, is set to be sentenced Monday. In November, a jury found Smith guilty of first-degree murder.

Josephina Ortega, 86, was found asphyxiated inside her home with her hands zip-tied behind her back in 2017. Prosecutors argured Smith was motivated by money and planned the whole thing, knowing Ortega kept large amounts of money inside her home. They also say phone records put him at Ortega’s home the night of the murder. Smith’s sentencing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Monday.