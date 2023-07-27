ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is going to prison for shooting and killing a panhandler. Isaiah Luna pled guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter after facing first-degree murder.

Investigators said that in September 2021, Luna was in an SUV and stopped at a traffic light at 98th and Central. Prosecutors said video showed a homeless man, 56-year-old David Hart, walking past Luna’s SUV while panhandling. Luna then rolled down his window and yelled at Hart who walked back toward the car. Prosecutors said it ended with Luna shooting Hart in the head.

Hart’s family said in court Thursday that they don’t agree with the plea deal. “Life is certainly cheap in Albuquerque. We cannot help but think that if David had been a shopkeeper, a college student, or a tourist instead of a mentally ill homeless man, the murderer would be facing a much harsher punishment,” said Cindy Clemens who is Hart’s aunt.

With the plea deal, Luna faced up to nine years behind bars because he used a gun in the crime. Judge Courtney Weaks sentenced Luna to eight years.