Anthony Gallegos was found guilty of murdering a homeless man when Gallegos was a teenager in 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who killed a homeless person while he was a teenager was found guilty by a jury Thursday. In March 2018, police found Ronnie Ross near a sidewalk after being shot 12 times.

Investigators said Anthony Gallegos and Timothy Chavez left a party at the Crowne Plaza and shot Ross six times for fun. The two then went back to the party, bragged about the shooting, and then returned to Ross and shot him six more times when they thought he was still alive.

Chavez pled guilty back in 2021. A sentencing date for Gallegos will be held at a later date.