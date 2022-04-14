ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – William Baca pled guilty to the 2019 killing of his girlfriend Annette Armijo. Baca told police he did it in self-defense claiming Armijo tried to kill him. Prosecutors say her injuries show Baca stabbed and hit her more than 40 times while she was lying in bed.
Armijo’s family and prosecutors asked for a maximum sentence of 15 years but the judge gave him 12 years. Baca must also pay restitution to Armijo’s family and have no contact with them.