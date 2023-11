ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sean Scaggs was sentenced to four years in prison following a 2020 shooting that left one person paralyzed and another injured. Scaggs admitted to shooting into a home off Isleta in the South Valley. He hit one person in the leg and another in the spine leaving the person paralyzed from the waist down.

Scaggs pled guilty to two counts of aggravated battery back in May.