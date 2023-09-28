ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jamari Wilson, a homeless man who killed a suspect in a different murder, took a plea deal Thursday. Witnesses say the then 19-year-old stabbed a homeless man in Coronado Park in 2020. That man was 49-year-old Randy Hilliard, who was suspected at the time of setting a man on fire under the bridge at I-40 and 12th Street three years earlier. The charges against Hilliard were dismissed.

Wilson pled no contest to voluntary manslaughter and robbery among other charges. While a sentencing hearing has not been scheduled yet, Wilson agreed to face up to 12 years in prison.