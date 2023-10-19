ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who admitted to carving a racial slur in his neighbor’s driveway will not spend any additional time behind bars. Bradley Wylie was in court for a sentencing hearing Thursday after taking a plea deal earlier this month. He pled no contest to criminal damage to property charges. The aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a second damage to property charges were dropped.

Wylie used a sword to write a racial slur on his neighbor’s driveway and the homeowner told police that when they confronted him, Wylie threatened them with a sword. Judge Stanley Whitaker sentenced Wylie to 18 months of supervised probation as long as he completes a rehabilitation program in Española. He’ll be released from custody next Wednesday.